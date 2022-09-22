Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,524 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 271,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 128,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

TJX opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

