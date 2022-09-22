Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,952 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,610,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 195,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 139,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

