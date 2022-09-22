Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,441 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RPD opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.