Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,679 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

