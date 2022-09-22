Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 19,507 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

