Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $41.95 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

