Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,981 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

