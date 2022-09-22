Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,932 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

