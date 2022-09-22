Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,056,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.87 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

