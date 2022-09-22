Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

