DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.