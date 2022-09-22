DnB Asset Management AS Buys 821 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 140.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 61.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 55,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.