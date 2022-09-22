DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.45 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

