DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 17,100 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

