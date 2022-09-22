DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of Z stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

