Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

