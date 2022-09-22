Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.17.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.