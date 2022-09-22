Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Head-To-Head Survey

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.67 $335.80 million $0.89 23.70 Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.62 $110.47 million $1.86 71.79

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dropbox has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.6% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dropbox and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Manhattan Associates 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $178.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 15.19% -94.26% 11.45% Manhattan Associates 16.67% 51.87% 22.82%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Dropbox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

