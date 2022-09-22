Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Financial Contrast

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magic Software Enterprises and Duck Creek Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Duck Creek Technologies 0 5 4 0 2.44

Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.89, suggesting a potential upside of 102.79%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.63 $29.33 million $0.56 28.41 Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 6.00 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -147.25

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Duck Creek Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 5.49% 18.04% 9.80% Duck Creek Technologies -3.93% 0.69% 0.61%

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Duck Creek Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; BusinessEye for organizational business intelligence; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

