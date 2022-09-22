Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.57

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 2467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.