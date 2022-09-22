e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 2240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,088. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

