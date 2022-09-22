Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

