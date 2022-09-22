eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

eGain Price Performance

EGAN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 47.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 543,228 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,082,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 69,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

See Also

