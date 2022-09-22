eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
EGAN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.31.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
