Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Elastic were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Elastic Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

ESTC stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

