Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. Electromed shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 24,082 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELMD has been the topic of several research reports. Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Electromed Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 32.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 49.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electromed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

