Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $563.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $465.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.69. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $363.37 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.