Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.18.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,012,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $247.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $247.61 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

