Exane Derivatives Buys 439 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after buying an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.