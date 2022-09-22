Exane Derivatives Cuts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 96.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 3.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.