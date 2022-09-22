Exane Derivatives Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KXI stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

