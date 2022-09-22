Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $106,257,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Shares of LULU opened at $318.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.42 and a 200 day moving average of $315.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.