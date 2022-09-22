Exane Derivatives Has $30,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,332 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AT&T were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

