Exane Derivatives Has $42,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.