Exane Derivatives Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Datadog were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.74.

Insider Activity

Datadog Stock Performance

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.89. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,460.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.