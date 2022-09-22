Exane Derivatives Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Match Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

