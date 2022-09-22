Exane Derivatives Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8,505.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,567 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

