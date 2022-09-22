Exane Derivatives Has $73,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Linde were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $276.53 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.70.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

