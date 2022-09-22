Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cigna were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $284.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.