Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

