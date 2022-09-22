Exane Derivatives Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

