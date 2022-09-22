Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 62,153 Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sema4 by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $40,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $485,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $57,876 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sema4 Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of SMFR opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.08. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.