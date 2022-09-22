Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 62,153 Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sema4 by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $40,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $485,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $57,876 in the last 90 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sema4 Price Performance
Shares of SMFR opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.08. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
Sema4 Company Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
Featured Articles
