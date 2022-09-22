Exane Derivatives Sells 2,711 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.