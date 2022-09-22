Exane Derivatives Sells 323 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.27 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.