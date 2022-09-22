Exane Derivatives Sells 81 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

