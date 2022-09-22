Exane Derivatives Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 86.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $492.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.82 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

