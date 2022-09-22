Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.51

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.51 and traded as high as $111.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $108.13, with a volume of 42,735 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

