Financial Survey: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Union Dental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 4.26 -$188.23 million ($0.46) -80.45 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Privia Health Group and Union Dental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Union Dental.

Volatility & Risk

Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -4.17% -9.44% -6.03% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

