First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

