Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

