Flaharty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.90 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

