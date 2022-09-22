FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $198.74

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $198.74 and last traded at $198.75, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

